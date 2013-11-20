Tierra Sur at Herzog Wine Cellars Breaks Ratings Record in New ZAGAT Restaurant Guide

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Fine dining is an indulgence that is enjoyed by a great many people to celebrate special occasions or to delight in new culinary experiences. For those in Southern California who enjoy both amazing wine and incredible food, it has long been the consensus that the Tierra Sur restaurant, nestled inside Herzog Wine Cellars, offers some of the best of both. That opinion has now been made fact by the newly published ZAGAT restaurant guide, which has afforded the restaurant the highest rating for a kosher restaurant in its history, and the highest rating in a 40 mile radius.



The ZAGAT guide 2014 has three distinct rating criteria of food, décor and service, which contribute to an overall rating. In each category, Tierra Sur excelled, scoring a 28 on food, a 23 on décor and a 27 on service.



The ratings serve to display a commitment to excellence in the whole experience of fine dining, with teams of staff and interior design elements hand-picked with the same dedication and craft as the ingredients that form their delicious dishes.



A spokesperson for Tierra Sur explained, “This is a huge honor for our chefs and the staff here at Tierra Sur. We would of course like to say thank you to the ZAGAT guide for this incredible recognition of all their hard work, but we also want to thank the friends and customers who have enjoyed our cuisine and shared special moments and meals with our Tierra Sur family. We are confident that many more amazing memories lay ahead of us for more and more valued customers, as our events calendar fills up with exclusive experiences to explore and discover new taste sensations.”



About Tierra Sur at Herzog Wine Cellars

Situated inside Herzog Wine Cellars, Tierra Sur continues to receive national recognition as one of the finest restaurants in Southern California. Head Chef Gabriel Garcia and his team bring bold and exciting ideas to life-while using only seasonal ingredients, sourced fresh from local farmers. Year over year, Tierra Sur has received the highest ZAGAT ratings in Ventura County, and in the 2014 ZAGAT - the highest ratings in a 40 mile radius. Modern and inspired New American fare, and the ambiance of dining inside of the area's largest winery delight guests of this truly one of a kind, farm to table concept. For more information, please visit: http://www.tierrasuratherzog.com/