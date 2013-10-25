Tierra Sur at Herzog Wine Cellars Puts Beer Centre Stage at Beer Pairing Dinner

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- California is known around the world for wine, and well it should be: they create some of the finest wines in the world. And yet, California has even more to offer, and the Tierra Sur restaurant at Herzog Wine Cellars is proving just that by inviting the local Island Brewery to join them in a quest to match every dish on an exclusive menu with an exquisite locally brewed beer.



The chefs of Tierra Sur have teamed up with the local Brewmasters at Island Brewing Company to bring guests a Beer Pairing Dinner unlike any other. The menu will consist of course after course of incredible dishes prepared using only locally sourced ingredients from the surrounding farms, and each course will be paired with a specially selected craft beer from Island Brewery designed to complement the tastes of the dish.



Booking for the event is now open, and guests are encouraged to share the great times with their friends, and meet the Brewmasters behind one of the hottest local breweries in Ventura County. The brewers will discuss the methods with which they craft their beer and why certain types work best with certain dishes. It is an experience both educational and entertaining, and is not to be missed.



A spokesperson for Tierra Sur explained, “We are passionate about pairing fine dining with artisan beverages and we’ve been lucky to centre ourselves in an award winning winery. We understand the craftsmanship and skill that goes into great beer making, and are so excited to join with Island Brewing Company to bring this incredible night of flavor to Ventura County. We have created a dynamite pairing menu to compliment the diverse flavors of each featured beer. ”



Tickets for the pairing dinner are now available at HerzogWineCellars.com. This is a sold out event, year after year, so beer enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase tickets early.



About Herzog Wine Cellars

Herzog Wine Cellars is located in the farm rows of Oxnard, California. Here, under the expert eye of head winemaker Joe Hurliman, the winery combines the artisan craft of premium California winemaking with the Herzog family’s unyielding commitment to excellence. Guests of Herzog Wine Cellars experience a wine making legacy spanning nine generations, in a stylish and modern winery that is nothing less than au courant. The grounds feature a lavish granite tasting bar, private tasting rooms, boutique and outdoor terrace. Situated within the winery, Tierra Sur Restaurant boasts Mediterranean influenced seasonal cuisine, utilizing California produce –fresh from local farmers. For more information, please visit: http://herzogwinecellars.com/ or for more information on the event visit https://tierra-sur-beer-night-2013.eventbrite.com/