Tierra Sur at Herzog Wine Cellars Schedule Scotch Dinner 2013 - Whisky with Fine Dining

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Tierra Sur is nestled comfortably within the grounds of the award winning Herzog Wine Cellars and has a record-breaking rating from the ZAGAT guide. What has set them apart as outstanding to so many patrons is their diary of exclusive events that promises tantalising and rare culinary experiences. After last year’s runaway success, Tierra Sur is once again hosting their Scotch Dinner (2013) to bring the warmth of fine whisky to the cold winter nights.



Starting at 6.30pm, the dining event will be curated by Shlomo S Blashka, a special guest and ambassador of the Tomintoul brand who will guide diners through the evening to discover the subtleties of flavor in some of the finest whiskeys in the world.



The event will feature 14, 16, 21 and 31 year old Tomintoul whiskeys imported from Scotland for the event, which will be paired with dishes crafted by Tierra Sur’s expert team of chefs. The all-inclusive ticket price for the event is just $125.00, and guests must be at least 21 years of age. The night is set to be a cultural and culinary indulgence like no other.



Jonathan Auchterlonie, of Scottish descent, for Tierra Sur explained, “The evening celebrates the absolute finest Scotch and is designed to move from the excellent to the sublime to the transcendent as course by course, the whisky gets more rarefied and dignified. The courses themselves have been devised in consultation with our visiting expert Shlomo S Blashka to ensure the best pairings. With the all-inclusive ticket price, the event allows individuals to simply relax and indulge, and is exclusive to the first fifty people to make a booking. People can purchase their tickets via the website (TierraSurAtHerzog.com), and should do so quickly while there is still availability.”



About Tierra Sur at Herzog Wine Cellars

Situated inside Herzog Wine Cellars, Tierra Sur continues to receive national recognition as one of the finest restaurants in Southern California. Head Chef Gabriel Garcia and his team bring bold and exciting ideas to life-while using only seasonal ingredients, sourced fresh from local farmers. Year after year, Tierra Sur has received the highest ZAGAT ratings in Ventura County, and in the 2014 ZAGAT - the highest ratings ever for a kosher restaurant. Modern and inspired New American fare, the ambiance of dining inside of the area's largest winery delights guests in this truly one of a kind, farm to table concept restaurant. For more information, please visit: http://www.tierrasuratherzog.com/