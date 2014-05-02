TiesnSuch.co.uk Provides the School Choir Team with a Marvelous Range of Bow Ties and Striped Ties

Hanley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Ties N Such, one of the prime sellers of men’s accessories has now come up with the marvelous offer of striped ties and bow ties for the school choir team in the UK.



See more about the product at http://www.tiesnsuch.co.uk



Ties N Such is home to an expansive span of mens accessories in the likes of pocket squares, cufflinks, belt buckles. Besides these accessories, this online shop also offers a variety of ties such as plain ties, pattern ties, custom made ties and skinny ties such as knitted ties, bow ties and men’s neckties. This is one of the best places when it comes to grab mens ties in UK. The surpassing part is Ties N Such doesn’t compromise with the quality of the product but buyers under tight budget can still buy the best designers ties in UK. This ruling online shop ensures higher customer satisfaction by providing clients with better customer service.



Striped ties and bow ties are fast becoming one of the most sought-after accessories not only for men but also for the choir teams in schools as they are attractive and can make students look smart and stylish. For many school choir teams these accessories make a staple part in their daily uniform and students also love to put them on to add charm to different occasions. Striped ties and bow ties offered at Ties N Such are of varied designs, patterns and colours and now much to the delight of the students this famous store gives away 10% discount on any purchase above 100 pounds. Apart from the myriad of collection of striped and bow ties, Ties N Such has also lately got the entire bunch of wedding ties so that fashion fanatic men can take their pick from a seemingly endless collection to look their best on their special day.



Students of the choir team can buy bow ties and striped ties at Ties N Such to add grace to any event that takes place in school.



About Ties N Such

Ties N Such has successfully taken the shopping experience of men for fashion accessories to a whole new level. This eminent online shop specialises in wedding and business ties but they also render other accessories like cufflinks, pocket squares and bow ties.



Log on to http://www.tiesnsuch.co.uk for more information.



Name: Randy

Contact no - +44 01614083367

Address - Ties N Such Ltd: Unit 7026 292 Leek Road Hanley

Email - crx@tiesnsuch.co.uk

Website - http://www.tiesnsuch.co.uk

City - Hanley