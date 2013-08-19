Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Tiffany and Co. : Consumer Products - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Tiffany and Co. : Consumer Products - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key competitors, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Tiffany and Co."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Tiffany and Co." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Tiffany and Co."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Tiffany and Co. (Tiffany) is a holding company, specialized in designing, manufacturing and selling fine jewelry through its principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company. The company provides engagement jewelry, diamond engagement rings for brides and grooms. It also offers jewelry made of platinum, gold and other precious metal. Additionally, it sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods (other than jewelry), crystal, stationery, fragrances and accessories. Its products are sold through multi channels including Internet, catalogs, business sales executives and independent distributors. As on January 31, 2013, the company, along with its subsidiaries operated 275 retail stores and boutiques across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Tiffany is headquartered in New York, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Tiffany and Co.



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