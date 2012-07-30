Tiffany Lamps Direct Hosting a Free Shipping Sale on 20" Coca-Cola Accent Lamp

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- The general manager at the extremely popular Tiffany Lamps Direct online store today announced the company is now hosting a free shipping sale on the stylish 20"H Coca-Cola Accent Lamp. Coca Cola is one of the most recognizable brands in the world and it’s an American icon that has endured for more than a century.



One of the principals at the company said, “We’re very proud to be able to offer the Coca Cola lamp to our customers. It is something that’s very special to Americans so we’re offering free shipping to add even more value to the product.” Tiffany Lamps Direct is also offering free shipping on a number of their products which is a plus for consumers who purchase a lot of items at one time.



Consumers who are interested in viewing the lamp can do so via this link:



http://www.tiffanylampsdirect.com/20h-coca-cola-accent-lamp/. Unfortunately, the free shipping offer applies only to customers in the continental United States. Hawaii and Alaska residents are asked to pay nominal shipping fees.



“I bought the Coca Cola lamp and it looks absolutely wonderful in my living room. All of my friends simply love it. It is a great conversation starter and it’s something I turn to when I have a dinner party. Last night a good friend hinted that she wanted me to buy her one so I sent her the link to your website.” – Alicia Henderson



In addition to the 20” lamp, the company also offers a Coca Cola 64” high floor lamp and a 28" x 10" Coca-Cola stained glass window which is perfect for a study or den. The floor lamp and the stained glass window each qualify for the free shipping.



Tiffany Lamps Direct recently added about five new items to the store all of which are reasonably priced. The company offers consumers a wish list which they can send to loved ones or simply place the items they plan to buy in the future. Consumers are encouraged to visit the online store to take advantage of the special free shipping offer.



About Tiffany Lamps Direct

We are dedicated to providing you tiffany style lamps at affordable prices. Please look through our site to find tiffany table lamps, hanging lamps, accent lamps and more. Our goal is to provide you with affordable prices and a positive shopping experience. We hope you make this your store for tiffany style lamps, now and in the future.