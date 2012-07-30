Tiffany Lamps Direct Stocks Up on Meyda Tiffany Lamps

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Tiffany Lamps Direct online store today announced the company recently stocked up on Meyda Tiffany lamps. Meyda is a well-known manufacture of high-end products and has been in business for more than thirty-six years serving customers all over the world.



Tiffany Lamps Direct launched their online store in 2003 and hasn’t looked back. The company became an instant hit with consumers in the United States because of their high-quality products at discount prices. The company also offers free shipping in the continental United States which is a plus for consumers who do most of their shopping online.



The chief executive officer at the company said, “We are very excited to be able to offer our customers the products manufactured by Meyda. They are a very reliable company and their products are made of the highest quality materials.



“I highly recommend Tiffany Lamps Direct. They always ship their lamps in durable boxes and I’ve never received anything broken. I use their online store about three times a year as they are my ‘go to’ store when I need to purchase a gift for someone. If you’re looking for good lamps at a reasonable price go check them out.” – Allison Wenzel



Consumers who are interested in viewing the products offered by Meyda can use this link: http://www.tiffanylampsdirect.com/brands/Meyda-Tiffany.html. The company is currently offering more than twenty Meyda Tiffany Lamps all of which qualify for the free shipping bonus.



In addition to Meyda, Tiffany Laps Direct offers hundreds of lamps by manufactures throughout the world. The company offers everything from billiard lamps to wall lamps and sconces and everything in between. Currently, they are offering Tiffany table lamps many of which are priced slightly under $200 which is almost unheard of in the industry.



About Tiffany Lamps Direct

We are dedicated to providing you tiffany style lamps at affordable prices. Please look through our site to find tiffany table lamps, hanging lamps, accent lamps and more. Our goal is to provide you with affordable prices and a positive shopping experience. We hope you make this your store for tiffany style lamps, now and in the future.