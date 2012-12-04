Tiffany N. Cody to Be Featured in the Worlds Only Plus Size Bride Magazine, Pretty Pear Bride

Lawrence, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Photographer Tiffany N. Cody, will be featured in the worlds only plus size magazine for brides, Pretty Pear Bride. Her work will be showcased in the Winter issue, released 12/20/12.



About Tiffany N. Cody and YBM Photography



Owner of Your Blessed Moment Photography (YBM), Tiffany N. Cody’s work will be featured in Pretty Pear Bride Bridal Magazine, who pride themselves in being the only magazine released in the world whose aim and audience is plus-sized brides-to-be. This is a national distributed magazine with an international presence, and Tiffany is thrilled to be a part of it.



Tiffany has been operating YBM Photography in the local area for the past two years, and has had the pleasure of working with a myriad of different customers. She has been photographing weddings for the past 15 years. She launched YBM Photography in 2003 Augusta GA, specializing in honest and emotive photography.



“Our Goal is to help give families elegant portraits at an affordable price,” says Tiffany, “We offer portrait and event photography for every budget. Whatever your need, we are able to help you capture all of Your Blessed Moments.” YMB Photography will be relocating their office to Kanas City in June, but will continue to offer services throughout the US. To learn more about Tiffany and YBM Photography, visit her website at http://www.ybmphotography.com



About Pretty Pear Bride Bridal Magazine

Pretty Pear Bride is the brainchild of Shafonne Myers, a certified wedding and event planner. She herself was a plus size bride, who realized that the wedding industry was overlooking a vast number of their clientele: “Pretty Pear Bride was started as a site where plus size brides can find bridal inspiration that THEY long for,” says the website, “So many people planning their weddings struggle with finding inspiration that includes images that look like them.” Shafonne set out on a mission to combine her love for blogging and her wedding planning expertise, while giving plus-sized brides a place to turn for ideas.



To order the winter issue of PPB featuring Tiffany and YBM Photography, visit their website at http://www.prettypearbride.com.



Contact

To learn more about Tiffany N. Cody and/or YBM Photography, please contact

Tiffany N. Cody - Owner/Photographer

Lawrence, KS

785-979-8344

tiffany@ybmphotography.com

http://www.ybmphotography.com/