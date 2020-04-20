Tiffany Stiger AKA" Hott KittyKat" Is the Singer-Songwriter of the 'Viral' Song "Wash Your Hands (Coronavirus Song)"

Reseda, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- Her New song "Wash your Hands" encourages allof us to wear a face mask and wash our hands to protect us from getting or giving the COVID-19 Coronavirus. This song has been raising health awareness throughout our community. Teaching the community how to stay safe and boost their immune system throughout the pandemic.



She is also doing real interviews with actual covid19 victims to give the world insight of the virus and how it affects the body from real victims and giving insight as to ways to prevent or what to do if you do come in contact with the virus.



The song has been away for her to give back to the community and teach others how to be safe. It is available on all streaming sources such as Spotify, google play store and Deezer.



Tiffany is a very intelligent, well diverse and creative entrepreneur. She formed Elite Music Promotions enabling music artists to gain major exposure by giving them a great platform. She has started her career as a Teenage actress acting in major films and TV Series.



She knew at that point that she wanted to be involved in the entertainment industry. With current episodes upcoming on major TV networks, working behind the scenes forming huge events in Los Angeles called the West Coast Executive Music conference.



She is putting in real work. All while developing several films and TV Shows. She has also started her own online blog called "Celebrity Inner Circle Magazine" She has her documentary she creating coming up on YouTube called "Surviving Covid-19" where she talks to real victims of the corona virus and give the world insight as to their symptoms, how they contracted the virus and the stages.



Hott Kitty Kat "WashYour Hands" available on streaming platforms.



