Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of TiGenix NV (TIG) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update market report to its offering

Summary



TiGenix NV (TiGenix) is a biomedical cell therapy company. The company specializes in the development of innovative local treatments for damaged and diseased tissues. It mainly focuses on the therapeutic area of orthopedic, such as damaged cartilage and osteoarthritis joints. The flagship product of the company include ChondroCelect, which is used for the cartilage repair in the knee. It also offers a strong product pipeline with clinical stage adult stem cell programs used for the treatment of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company is developing a proprietary stem cell platform that can be used in cartilage, meniscus, bone, tendon and muscle tissue repair. Geographically, through its subsidiaries, the company has operations in Madrid, Spain and Sittard-Geleen, the Netherlands. TiGenix is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium._x000D_

_x000D_

The key business strategies of the company include enhanced focus on providing cell therapy treatments for damaged and diseased tissues. It also aims to maintain its existing partnerships and to enter new collaborative agreements to fuel its services. This is indicated by recent partnership and collaboration agreements signed with Genpharm in Dubai for ChondroCelect distribution in the UAE.



This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the TiGenix NV portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.



Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.

- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.

- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.

- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.

- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.

- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.



Reasons to Buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.

- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.

- Exploit Mergers and Acquisitions opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of your competitors pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and phase of development, etc.

- Which are the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio? identify, understand and capitalize.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/105052/tigenix-nv-tig-product-pipeline-analysis-2013-update.html