Tiger Mechanical Wins Coveted Most Professional Servicer Award at 2020 ASTI

Gilbert, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- The United Appliance Servicers Association's MPS award is the most coveted professional award in the appliance repair industry. The competition is highly competitive drawing more than 100 contest entries every year.

Tiger Mechanical received the Most Professional Servicer (MPS) Award in the 8+ Technician category. Nominees were judged on the presentation of their company, including technician uniform, service vehicle, company logo, and web presence.

The award was presented to Tom & Barb Kissane during the United Appliance Servicers Association's annual ASTI awards banquet at the TradeWinds Island Grand Resort Convention Center in St Pete Beach, FL.



"It's such an honor to be recognized as a national leader in appliance service," says Tom Kissane.



The ASTI is hosted by the United Appliance Servicers Association (UASA). It is the largest event of its kind, drawing more than 1,000 appliance repair professionals annually. Participants from around the US and Canada gather for classes in business management, marketing, and appliance technology.



Event attendees receive valuable training from top appliance manufacturers including Samsung, Bosch, Dacor, Sub-Zero, Wolf, GE, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Liebherr, Bertazzoni, True and LG. During the event, manufacturers provide technical training on the latest appliances, making the ASTI one of the most important events for appliance repair technicians nationwide.

About Tiger Mechanical

Tom and Barb Kissane started Tiger Mechanical Services LLC in 1997. With previous experience in the appliance repair industry, they were confident they could make it on their own, and they were right!

Today, Tiger Mechanical has grown to a team of 15! We service Gilbert, Mesa, Scottsdale, Prescott, and several other areas in Maricopa County. Our technicians have well over 25 years of experience with residential appliance repair, commercial appliance repair, and HVAC repair.