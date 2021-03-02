Tiger Printing Group Announces the Use of New Larger Format Printer

Telford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- Tiger Printing Group announces its latest investment in large format printing services through a brand new printer. With the latest addition, Tiger Printing Group is now able to print marketing materials faster, maintain the quality of the printed images, and still maintain a low carbon footprint so that marketing professionals can serve their brands better.



The Tiger Printing Group team understands that there isn't always time to create collateral months in advance in a dynamic industry like marketing. Amid those tight deadlines, it may feel necessary to compromise on the quality of the printed images, but that would be a mistake. Tiger Printing Group's latest printers can print hundreds of feet of material every hour and utilize a latex-based ink that allows for more pigment to be provided with every job. That translates to getting marketing materials printed faster with the sharp imagery and rich colors that brands need to stand out.



In addition to providing better images more quickly, marketing professionals also need to be aware of their brand's environmental impact. In contemporary times, accusations of a large carbon footprint can have a severe, negative impact on the brand's image. Tiger Printing Group understands the importance of this and has invested in a printer that produces signage and other print materials that are entirely recyclable. In addition to ensuring that the output is green, Tiger Printing Group's equipment is designed so that its waste products can be safely disposed of without damaging the environment.



To find out more about how Tiger Printing Group is improving its large printing capabilities in the company, visit http://tigerpg.com/.



About Tiger Printing Group

Tiger Printing Group is a full-service printing company founded in 2002 by business partners Bruce Pedersen and Craig Lindsay. They offer businesses with a variety of high quality printing services which are completed via their digital, commercial, offset and large format printers from a state of the art 28,000 square foot facility in Telford, Pennsylvania. With its facility centrally located in the Mid-Atlantic region, Tiger Printing Group is capable of conveniently serving many businesses nationwide.



To learn more about Tiger Printing Group, or to get in touch with one of the company's experts, please visit their website at http://tigerpg.com/.