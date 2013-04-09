TigersSeatingChart.com Updates the Seating Information of Comerica Park

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- TigersSeatingChart.com has given updated seating information of Comerica Park for the 2013 Major League Baseball season. Detroit Tigers quite often play at Comerica Park. It is an exciting place to watch Major League, the most watched among baseball games. TigersSeatingChart.com provides all information about the Comerica Park seating.



The website speaks about the different seating areas within the stadium which are Tigers Terrace, Tigers Infield Boxes, Tigers Lower Base Line Boxes, also Club Seats and many more. Based on the price of Tigers tickets, the best Tiger seats are ascertained. TigersSeatingChart.com gives us the information about where the tickets are sold. Tickets for Detroit Tiger can be obtained from the Comerica Park ticket office as well as the Detroit Tigers sales website. TigersSeatingChart.com provides complete information regarding the best Tiger tickets for the best Tiger seats at Comerica Park. The seating information is updated at the start of each baseball season.



The website displays the image of the stadium and also mentions its dimensions in detail. It also talks about the seating capacity at Comerica Park. Comerica Park has a seating capacity of 41,782 and the number of fans allowed at the stadium goes upto 45,000. TigersSeatingChart.com also displays the complete view of the seating arrangements at Comerica Park on the Detroit Tigers Seating Chart. The On Deck Circle available at the stadium is the premier seating, which is visible in the Comerica Park Seating Chart. The most expensive seating out of the rest is the Tigers on Deck Circle tickets.



TigersSeatingChart.com displays the prices of Detroit Tigers Single game ticket and Detroit Tigers Season ticket. This helps people to get to know more about the cost of tickets. The website gives information about various other attractions available at the stadium like the food court, beer hall, ferris wheel etc.



The website states, “Comerica Park includes Tigers Monument Park with plaques dedicated to former players and members of the Tigers organization and there are numerous tributes to the history of the Detroit Tigers scattered throughout the stadium.”



To get more details about seating arrangements and other facilities at Comerica Park, log on to www.tigersseatingchart.com



About TigersSeatingChart.com

TigersSeating.com is a website that provides information about the various seating areas within the Comerica Park for the Major League Baseball games. Its offers information on the different categories of seats at the stadium as well as the Detroit Tigers tickets that is available at Comerica Park.



Media Contact



848 N. Rainbow Blvd #371,

Las Vegas, Nevada 89107

Phone: 919-727-6963

URL: www.tigersseatingchart.com