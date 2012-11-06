TiggioAnime Levels the Playing Field for Small Business Marketing

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- It’s no secret the number of people who are using the Internet to promote business is at an all time high. Over 80% of all major companies use Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and the World Wide Web to compete with the competition.



So, which strategies are best? Which marketing priorities should you focus upon? What approach is best for an online business-branding plan, and which companies are delivering the goods?



Tiger World Enterprises, a leading graphic design company has launched a one-stop service solution for new companies at Tiggio Anime. As a subsidiary company of Tiger World Enterprises, this ground breaking graphics company promises to “Make Dreams a Reality” with high tech services including website developing, ghost writing and graphic design for small companies. Their goal is to give the “little guy” a big presence on the ever-growing web.



"The entertainment industry is growing rapidly, and small companies must make their mark as powerfully as possible in order to compete online,” comments Antonio Marshall, owner of Tiger World Enterprises. “We give small companies a chance to build a strong foundation on the Internet so they can be as successful as their biggest competitor.”



TiggioAnime.com reports their most requested services include logo design, book cover design, website creation, illustrations, storyboarding, and Facebook fan page concepts. These are services that, only 10 years ago, would be difficult for small businesses to afford. Now, with the aim of cutting across barriers, TiggioAnime.com gives high-end, professional, quality services at economical prices to small and medium scale businesses.



In many ways, Tiggio Anime offers more “bang for the buck” in terms of their graphic designs. Their seasoned staff has a uniquely long-term background in business branding and creative concepts. This gives a competitive edge to the client’s business with a focus on tasteful design that can only come from years of experience.



“Elegant and well-thought-out strategies behind the design of business cards, logos, and brochure designs can be the defining edge for a new company, says owner Antonio Marshall. “This is what we strive to do.”



There are plenty of online marketing “packages” out there to help with launching a new venture successfully. Much will depend upon business industry, competition and plenty of other factors, but small businesses have an enormous advantage now that companies like Tiggio Anime are delivering effective and perceptible web solutions that make a measurable impact online.



About Tiger World Enterprises

Antonio Marshall founded Tiger World Enterprises in 2006. TWE, LLC now serves as the umbrella company for Tiggio Anime, Tiggio Publishing, Tiggio’s Ghostwriting Factory, and The Kush Manga Franchise. For further details, log on to http://www.tigerworldent.com



CONTACT:

Tiger World Enterprises

http://www.tiggioanime.com

admin@tiggio.com

tel:678-489-5774">678-489-5774