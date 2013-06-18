Tight Line Exteriors Is Now Available in Atlanta, GA for Siding Installation

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Tight Line Exteriors is a siding installation company and they are now available in Atlanta, GA. Being able to know how to hire an Atlanta siding contractor is important.



- Locate the siding contractors that are near you to compare prices and packages. Talk to your friends and coworkers who they have hired in the past and were satisfied with.

- Interview contractors – once you have a list of all potential contractors in your area, then select three to create an appointment with. At that consultation appointment, which should be in your house, you should have them tell you what their plan is and what the cost is. Have them write the estimate down so you have it to look back on.

- Request reference information – You want to make sure that you can talk to people who have had work done by the company before. It is ideal if you can obtain any before and after photographs.

- Budget Constraints – When you are discussing the items needed on the home, are the contractors willing to work with your budget. What do they require you to obtain, and what are they willing to get? Ask what their payment plan options are, and what the milestone payments are.



About Tight Line Exteriors

Tight Line was founded in 2003 on the principle that superior customer service will differentiate us from other remodeling contractors in the market. This means doing the simple things well for customers such as, showing up on time and doing exactly what was promised. Regarded as the #1 siding installation company in Atlanta that can meet all of your needs. Contact them today if you live in Atlanta, GA or the surrounding area.



Contact

Terry Taylor, Tight Line Exteriors, Inc

2265 Roswell Rd Suite 100

Marietta, GA 30062

770-509-2282