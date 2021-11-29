Tight Talent Markets Lead to Discretionary Special Bonuses

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- Times have been lean for everyone at moments over the past year but, as we come round to the bonus season once again, it seems like there is a much more positive outcome to look forward to. Tight talent markets in locations such as New York and London have meant that firms are introducing discretionary special bonuses that are designed to act as an incentive to keep hold of those who might otherwise be looking elsewhere for great benefits and higher salaries. Paul Weiss has already announced that it intends to pay these discretionary special bonuses, which will be received by those lucky enough to deserve them, on top of the regular bonuses for the end of the year. An ongoing deal boom means that there is currently a lot of competition for top talent and, as a result, we are going to see even more incentives via pay and bonuses in the coming months.



Larson Maddox is a legal recruitment firm primed to support organizations and individuals across the USA. The team provides insightful and experienced hiring support for legal and regulatory functions in-house across a very wide range of different industries, including life sciences, retail and media, manufacturing, consumer goods and technology and financial services. The firm's approach is to tailor specific solutions for each individual need from a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire options that can be adapted to take into account the current state of the market, as well as the specific requirements of the business. Times are busy for any legal recruitment firm today as the post-pandemic deal boom increases the pressure on in-house and private practice teams to respond to sudden spikes in activity. The team at Larson Maddox handles the full range of in-house needs, whether that's for experienced talent or senior executive roles.



As a well-established legal recruitment firm with a very visible presence, Larson Maddox has a reach that extends across the USA. This includes a network that covers most major hubs, from Dallas, to Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The team in the USA is part of a 1,000+ international workforce that gives it a unique global dimension. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. It's hard to put a value on the kinds of connections and expertise that come from being part of such a broad worldwide presence. Equality invaluable is the quality of the internal team at the firm - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As an experienced legal recruitment firm, Larson Maddox can offer many different roles today, including Corporate Counsel [Transactions and Commercial] and Litigation Specialist.



Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox, said 'Larson Maddox understands that with less high quality Legal & Compliance professionals in today's market, there is a higher demand for expert talent and a greater need for a specialist search firm to solve this business-critical problem. With Larson Maddox's dedicated Industry specific verticals, we have the ability to access and navigate a highly competitive market, drawing upon established and trustworthy relationships in order to meet our clients' requirements. In a recruitment market that we feel is outdated and slow, we are passionate about fueling our client's growth across multiple industries through utilizing a quick, transparent and accurate search process to deliver results faster.'



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the Legal and Compliance sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.