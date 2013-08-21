Tights and Shapewear Company Tights Love Launches New Website

Budapest, Hungary -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Tights Love, a European socks and tights company, recently announced the launch of its new website. The company’s customers can now purchase items from a range of top brands that include Music Legs and Leg Avenue Hosiery, Donna BC, Le Bourget Paris, Pamela Mann, Gaetano Cazzola, Livco Corsetti, Oroblu, Gatta, and Fashion leggings.



“The Tights Love web store features the most interesting and elegant tights from the world’s supply,” stated an article on the company’s website. “Tights are basic items in every woman’s wardrobe. They really reveal how stylish someone is, especially how much one concentrates on details.”



For a simplified shopping experience, Tights Love’s website is neatly organized into categories such as Patterned and Everyday Tights, Leggings, Hold Ups, Support Tights, and Bodystockings / Erotic Hosiery. Customers can click on each section to view an overall description of the merchandise as well as available products. Tights Love uses each product’s individual page to provide an in-depth description of the item.



Placing an order with Tights Love is simple. Shoppers only need to select their desired product and add it into their online cart before proceeding to checkout. Tights Love guarantees secure online shopping and accepts payments through Amex, Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and PayPal.



Tights Love also offers discounts to its patrons. Customers can save up to 15 percent on a purchase by signing up for the company’s newsletter or share a snapshot of them wearing a Tights Love product for 10 percent off their next order.



Individuals interested in learning more about Tights Love and its products can visit the company’s website for more information. Customers can subscribe to Love Tights Love’s frequent updates on Facebook and Twitter.



About Tights Love

The first Tights Love shop was founded in 1994. After opening 22 more stores, the company’s network started to provide wholesale items to its clients. Tights Love’s product range includes socks, shapewear, and body stockings. The tights company also serves as a stylist to its customers by helping them select colors, hairstyles, makeup looks, and patterned tights that reflect their desired look. Tights Love intends to satisfy its customers’ needs at the highest level. For more information, please visit http://tightslove.com