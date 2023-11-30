Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Tigo Energy, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Tigo Energy, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Campbell, CA based Tigo Energy, Inc. develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. Tigo Energy, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $43.64 million in 2021 to $81.32 million in 2022, and that its Net Loss increased from $4.86 million in 2021 to $7.03 million in 2022.



On August 8, 2023, Tigo Energy, Inc announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Therein, Tigo Energy, Inc claimed that it had "recently started seeing some demand softening in the channel as supply constraints that defined 2022 began to improve in 2023." The Company also claimed that it believes the "supply constraints led to some across-the-board over-ordering that the industry is now facing."



Shares of Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) declined from $26.98 per share on July 19, 2023, to as low as $1.881 per share on November 14, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.