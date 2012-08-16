Tijuana Dentist Saves Americans Hundreds of Dollars on Implants and Dentures

Tijuana, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Tijuana Dentist, Americans who want to save money on dental implants and dentures are encouraged to visit a dentist at the Implant Art Center in Tijuana, Mexico. The center serves hundreds of Americans every year many of which use the center as their regular dental care provider for dentures supported by implants, full oral rehabilitation, and cosmetic smile makeovers.



The Tijuana dentist group at the Implant Art Center consists of five highly trained dental professionals. Dr. Arnulfo Vazquez is the principal dentist followed by cosmetic dentist Dr. Marissa Verdugo; general dentist Dr. Diana Ibarra; endodontist and root canal specialist Dr. Natanael Inzunza; and dental assistant Myriam Resendiz.



Americans contracting dental implants in Mexico is nothing new, but what is changing is the number of people who undergo treatment. Recent statistics show that more and more American consumers are going to Tijuana, Mexico to have dental work performed in an effort to save money. The prices for dental work in the United States keep going up and consumers are finding alternatives out of necessity.



“I highly recommend the Implant Art Center in Tijuana. They are extremely professional and I know I’m getting quality work done at less than half the price my American doctor used to charge me. Plus, my husband and I make a mini-vacation out of the visit. We travel around Tijuana and see the sites and of the course we go to the beach.” – Amy Johnson



A regular cleaning at the Implant Art Center in Tijuana currently costs about $35 and in the United States the same treatment can cost more than $180. That’s a big difference and it’s actually the driving force that sends Americans south of the border for their dental needs. The Implant Art Center in Tijuana is currently accepting new patients. Americans are encouraged to visit the firm’s website to learn more about their prices and the procedures they offer.



About Implant Art Center

We have a highly trained staff at Implant Art Center, and Dr. Arnulfo Vazquez is at the top of his field. He is a perfectionist, requiring top quality dental work of all the staff. Please read more about Dr. Vazquez, and his credentials by visiting the clinic’s website.