Tiket.com Creates History, Becomes First to Provide Online Trains in Indonesia

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- In an effort to end train travel woes in Indonesia, Tiket.com is now offering online booking of train tickets. In the process, Tiket.com has made a mark in Indonesian history by becoming the first ever to do so. The company also provides booking for domestic flights, hotels, events and movies.



Dimas Surya, the head transportation division of Tiket.com on being asked the importance of this event to the citizens of Indonesia, said, “Booking a train ticket has always been a major hassle in Indonesia. The only option of buying a ticket was to personally go the stations. Due to the long queues buying ticket would take substantial amount of time. More importantly sometimes tickets would not be available, which causes distress in times of emergency. Buying tickets through middlemen had become the norm, paying above the actual price had been the only option. Now, through our website train tickets can be booked completely online. This will save a lot of time and more importantly tickets can be bought at actual price.”



According to the website, various domestic flights in the upcoming days can be viewed through their proprietary tiket pesawat promo. For train schedule the company has developed tiket kereta api. The site states that their prices are highly competitive and in most cases the cheapest. Customer service hotline and a live chat are also provided by the website, to answer any queries customers may have.



Completing the travel puzzle, Tiket.com was already providing online reservation for nearly 800 hotels in 60 cities, essentially one of the largest databases for booking hotels in Indonesia. Hotels near popular tourist places like Bali, hotel murah di bali and Bandung, hotel murah di bandung experience frequent bookings around the year, said Mr. Dimas.



Mr. Dimas was further asked on what lies ahead for Tiket.com, after making such a huge impact in ticket booking industry and he quoted, “We are off to a great start. We managed to introduce an online train ticket booking, after relentless efforts. Our objective now is to meet the requirements of our customers and regulate online bookings. We are getting a lot of bookings now and we will try to make sure each one of them is processed smoothly.”



About Global Tiket Network

Global Tiket Network, based out of Jakarta, is one of the leading companies in online booking industry. The company provides flight, train, hotel, movies and events booking through their online platform, http://www.tiket.com/. Tiket.com is the first web portal to provide online train tickets in Indonesia and has gained popularity for competitive pricing and customer satisfaction.



