Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Tilaknagar Industries Ltd."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Tilaknagar Industries Ltd." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Tilaknagar Industries Ltd."

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

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Key Highlights

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (TI) is a manufacturer and distributor of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The company's key products include whisky, gin, brandy, rum and vodka. Its whisky offerings include Mansion House whisky, Senate Royale whisky, Senate whisky, Royal Choice whisky, Castle Club whisky, Classic whisky, Hottt Silk whisky and Shot whisky. TI is also involved in sugar, packaged drinking water and chemicals businesses. The key subsidiaries of the company include Prag Distillery (P) Ltd, Vahni Distilleries Private Limited, Kesarval Springs Distillers Pvt. Ltd., and Punjab Expo Breweries Private Limited. It sells over 40 brands in the domestic and international markets that include southern states in India, Western Africa, Middle East, Far East and Caribbean countries. TI is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.



Companies Mentioned



Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.



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