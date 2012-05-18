Tile in Phoenix and Other Floor Coverings Are Now on Sale at AZ Flooring Direct in Scottsdale

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- Five years ago, AZ Flooring Direct opened its doors in Scottsdale, Arizona. From the very first day, the owners and staff at the company have strived to give each and every customer the best possible prices on one of the widest assortments of attractive flooring and tile in Phoenix.



The metropolitan Phoenix tile company is currently celebrating its fifth anniversary by offering its customers an amazing savings on its products. AZ Flooring Direct has teamed up with the top flooring suppliers to make this event and sale the biggest throughout the Valley.



During the anniversary sale, customers will pay only 5 percent over cost on all flooring. This represents a huge savings on many different floor coverings.



From beautiful stone flooring like granite, slate and marble to durable laminate, ceramic tile, eco-friendly flooring, carpeting and much more, the Phoenix carpets and floor coverings company has a well-deserved reputation as one of the best flooring companies in the region. For anyone who is looking to remodel or maybe just complete a nice update of their home, the friendly staff at AZ Flooring Direct is ready to help.



“Our goal is to provide the finest products available at the best price possible,” an article on the company’s website said, adding that the staff understands that today’s consumers are better informed than ever, and expect true value in all of their purchases.



“We decided to take a new approach to retail sales by offering professional, outstanding service, and beautiful quality flooring. Consumers enjoy tremendous savings without sacrificing quality.”



Because AZ Flooring Direct partners with many major flooring manufacturers, the company is able to offer an incredible guarantee on both installation and the materials.



Customers who are looking for flooring in AZ are welcome to browse through the photos and information on AZ Flooring Direct’s user-friendly and attractive website. Clicking on the “Products” tab at the top of the home page will bring up the various flooring categories the company sells; selecting any of the choices will take customers to a page devoted to that particular type of flooring, including information on the product and colorful photos.



For example, the section on “Ceramic Tile” notes that this type of flooring is extremely durable, is easy to clean, and comes in a wide array of styles, sizes and colors.



About AZ Flooring Direct

AZ Flooring Direct provides top-of-the-line floor coverings of all types, including hardwood, carpet, stone, laminate, and tile. The company, which opened five years ago and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, also features low prices and outstanding customer service. All of its products are backed by the company’s lifetime guarantee. For more information, please visit http://arizonaflooringdirect.com