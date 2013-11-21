Tile Shower Solutions Offers DIY Corner Tile Shower Shelves for Better Functionality and Appearance

Hillsboro, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Tile Shower Solutions, a company that is dedicated in providing innovative corner tile shower shelves, might have come up with a comprehensive solution to inadequate shelves in showers without sabotaging the overall look.



Despite the shower’s daily usage, there haven’t been many products to place the shower amenities such as shampoos, conditioners, razors etc. The availability of plastic or metal shower shelves, baskets, stands, racks, suction cups and many other similar shower caddy are there, but all of these products degrade the appearance of the shower and are merely temporary solutions.



Tile Shower Solutions has come up with a unique product which will maintain the shower’s ‘overall look’ and can be installed by the customers themselves. The DIY corner tile shower shelves come in multiple colors as well, offering the customers a variety of choices to match with their shower tiles.



The company is providing these shelves in a complete kit which has all materials required for installation. A rapid setting epoxy & alcohol prep pads are also in the kit such that the customers do not have to buy anything additional to install the corner tile shelves.



Tile Shower Solutions has uploaded an instructional YouTube video of installation of the shelves on their website, ShowerCornerCaddy.com. The various corner tile shelves can be purchased online through the website, along with other items that are useful for shower maintenance.



The website also has a blog which discusses various ideas and techniques of maintaining a shower and enhancing its appearance. The very rare blog discusses shower shelves, grout cleaners, silicone caulking and other various items that are used in showers. Its ‘How-To’ articles have been highly praised by many followers of the blog.



About Tile Shower Solutions

Tile Shower Solutions is one of the leading companies that provides various corner tile shower shelves, shower cleaning products and caulking & adhesives. The company’s corner tile shower shelves have been methodically designed such that customers can easily install them without any hassle and professional help. Through the company’s online platform, http://www.showercornercaddy.com/, the various products currently offered can be viewed.



For more information about DIY Corner Shower Shelves, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of showercornercaddy.com, please email to contact@showercornercaddy.com.