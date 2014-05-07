Tilghman Builders, Inc. Announces Custom Kitchen Installations This May

Churchville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- With spring cleaning season here, many homeowners are doing their house and getting rid of the clutter. It is in these times when homeowners take a step back and look at the condition of their house, thinking about remodeling projects. As the kitchen is one room where families spend the majority of their time, it is important to be proud of the design and model of kitchens. This May, Tilghman Builders, Inc. is pleased to announce they are now offering their services for custom kitchen installations. As a renowned renovation company, the designers will effectively make their client’s visions come to life.



All homes are unique and have a different sized kitchen, so a kitchen contractor in Bucks County will visit the residence and provide their clients with an accurate estimate that is within 5 percent of the final cost. The contractors work with homeowners to decide on a design that makes their kitchen the most beautiful room in the home. With experienced designers and contractors, Tilghman Builders, Inc. will ensure the project is completed on time and within budget. There are many different designs that can be completed, whether wishing to have an island with bar seating, or simply a new style of cabinetry and countertops.



Every client that hires Tilghman Builders is assigned a project manager to provide an open ear for concerns, keep them updated on progress, and manage the contractors to ensure they are producing quality work. Specializing in home additions in Bucks and Montgomery Counties, homeowners can consult with the contractors during their kitchen installation about a new patio and deck for the summer, or sunrooms in Doylestown. With their experience, attention to detail, and quality craftsmanship, the contractors will take control of every aspect of the project for client’s complete satisfaction. To transform the kitchen or other areas of the home into a unique and fashionable room, contact the company today.



About Tilghman Builders

For more than 30 years, Tilghman Builders has helped homeowners realize their dreams. The contractors offer anything from additions, bathroom remodels, built-ins, garages, kitchens, patio, deck, sunrooms and more! Tilghman Builders is proud to offer Bucks County and Montgomery County residents with full service designs and remodels in order to have a space of one’s dreams. They listen to each customer’s vision and create living areas that are built to reflect their individual lifestyle and personality. Tilghman Builders' clients are always delighted with their work, recommending them to family and friends.



For more information visit http://tilghmanbuilders.com/.