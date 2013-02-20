Tilghman Builders, Inc. Launches New Website

Churchville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Tilghman Builders, Inc., a remodeling contractor in Bucks County, have been a family owned and operated design/build remodeling company for over three decades. Having done additions and remodeling jobs for clients and building a great reputation, they decided it was time to do some remodeling for themselves, and they have recently launched a new website.



The new website looks terrific and is very easy to navigate. Their new site has a full portfolio of all the work that the company has done. For people who are looking for additions, bathrooms, garages, new kitchens, patio & decks, as well as sunrooms, Tilghman Builders has photos of previous jobs so that people can see their work and have points of reference.



Another great part of this new website, that it lays out details of the design and build process. Customers can view an outline of what they can expect during each stage of the design and building process so that they know what each stage entails, how long it will take, and what to expect throughout the whole construction phase.



People who are looking for contractors in Bucks County and surrounding areas should visit the new Tilghman Builders new website, http://tilghmanbuilders.com/, to get a feel for the company as well as their work. The new site is sure to impress.



About Tilghman Builders

For more than 25 years, Tilghman Builders has helped homeowners realize their dreams. They listen to each customer’s vision and create living areas that are built to reflect their individual lifestyle and personality. Tilghman Builders’ clients are always delighted with their work and recommend them to their family and friends.