Tilghman Builders, Inc. Now Designing Custom Built-In's

Churchville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Tilghman Builders, Inc. is pleased to announce that they are now offering design and building services for custom in home built-ins. A built-in is a nice space saver and organizational feature for any size room or home.



Built-in’s can be built into any room such as a living room, kitchen, bedroom, or laundry room. A built-in can be a used for bookshelves in a living room, bedroom, or study. It serves as a nice space saving addition and also adds a sense of a design element. Built-in cabinets and shelves can be an excellent organizational feature in a laundry room. The cabinets and shelves can store laundry soaps, cleaning products, or anything else the homeowners wish to hide or store away. A built-in dry or wet bar can be a nice addition in a dining room. It’s a place to store wine glasses, china, and wine. Built-in’s can add value to both the current homeowners and to any future homeowners as they add a unique and custom feature to a home and allow the rooms to have more usable space. Another great idea is to have individual custom built-in storage spaces for every member of the family in a mudroom. This serves as a place to hang coats, take off shoes, store bags, and sports equipment.



Tilghman Builders, Inc. has the experience and design skills to help homeowners make the best out of every room in the home. Each and every room could benefit from a built-in unit, regardless of the size of the room. They are beneficial for small rooms as they provide storage without taking up square footage in a room. Contact Tilghman Builders, Inc. today to schedule an appointment and request a quote for a built-in for rooms in the home.



About Tilghman Builders

For more than 30 years, Tilghman Builders has helped homeowners realize their dreams. The contractors offer anything from additions, bathroom remodels, built-ins, garages, kitchens, patio, deck, sunrooms and more! Tilghman Builders is proud to offer Bucks County and Montgomery County residents with full service designs and remodels in order to have the space of one’s dreams. They listen to each customer’s vision and create living areas that are built to reflect their individual lifestyle and personality. Tilghman Builders clients are always delighted with their work and recommend them to their family and friends.



For more information visit http://tilghmanbuilders.com/.