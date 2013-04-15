Tilghman Builders, Inc. Now Guaranteeing Remodeling Projects to Be Within 5% of Estimate

Churchville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- The contractors at Tilghman Builders, Inc. understand that homeowners may have had bad experiences when it comes to home remodeling projects, upgrades, and renovations. Therefore, the contractors of Bucks County are now providing a rough estimate for any project that will be within 5% of what the cost of the project will be after it is completed.



With years of experience in this industry, they have been able to perfect the project process for the most satisfying end result. The professionals at Tilghman Builders, Inc. have heard many homeowners who ended up paying a lot more than what they were quoted at on previous projects for issues that came up along the way. This is why they do a thorough in home visit to determine if there will be able problems or hiccups along the way that may drive the cost of the renovation to increase. With this perfected design process, it makes it much easier on the homeowners and eliminates any surprises. After giving a rough estimate, it is then reviewed with all of the project’s costs considered. When an agreement has been signed, the contractors are able to get to work on the design process.



After homeowners have come to an agreement they will begin to take the proper measurements to avoid any costly expenses down the line with a preliminary design. Once that has been taken care of, Tilghman Builders make their final plans for construction, giving a more accurate pricing and proposal. This allows them to come within 5% of the estimated cost of the renovation. They strive to make sure everything is done right the first time to ensure a smooth process. For some renovations it can be stressful for homeowners, which is why this process is so thorough. The last thing a homeowner wants it to end up paying more than they were quoted at, resulting in why the professionals at Tilghman Builders, Inc. have perfected the process.



About Tilghman Builders

For more than 30 years, Tilghman Builders has helped homeowners realize their dreams. The contractors offer anything from additions, bathroom remodels, built-ins, garages, kitchens, patio, deck, sunrooms and more! Tilghman Builders is proud to offer Bucks County and Montgomery County residents with full service designs and remodels in order to have the space of one’s dreams. They listen to each customer’s vision and create living areas that are built to reflect their individual lifestyle and personality. Tilghman Builders clients are always delighted with their work and recommend them to their family and friends.



For more information visit http://tilghmanbuilders.com/