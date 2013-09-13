Tilghman Builders, Inc. Now Helping Homeowners Maximize Property Values

Churchville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- For over thirty years, Tilghman Builders, Inc. has been offering the highest level of quality and service in home building. Tilghman Builders, Inc., contractors in Bucks County, can help customers in a variety of ways. Whether a customer is just looking at potential design ideas or they are ready for a full kitchen upgrade, Tilghman Builders can help along the entire process. Real estate has traditionally been a sure-fire investment. However, in recent years, economic trends have significantly reduced real estate prices and increased the risk associated with purchasing. Thankfully, the past year has represented the start of a real estate comeback. Now, Tilghman Builders, Inc. is helping customers maximize their property values.



Deciding whether or not to make home improvement upgrades can be a hard decision. However, Tilghman Builders can help homeowners bring their visions alive. Plus, Tilghman Builders offer the highest quality in the industry along with some of the most competitive pricing. With summer just coming to an end, Tilghman Builders had a blast helping homeowners upgrade their backyards, patios, and decks. Now, many homeowners are gearing up to make upgrades to the inside of their home. When a homeowner is worried about their return on investment with a home upgrade, Tilghman Builders can help provide some important additional insight.



Whether it is a homeowner looking for additions in Bucks County or someone interested in a bathroom remodel, Tilghman Builders will make sure their customers feel comfortable with the decision. In fact, on their website, Tilghman Builders provide a link to a very useful tool that helps provide an estimate of the costs versus value added through a home upgrade. For example, a homeowner who chose to have a major kitchen remodel could have recouped nearly 70% of that cost in 2012. Regardless of the type of upgrade, Tilghman Builders will provide the perfect combination of efficiency, affordability, and quality.



About Tilghman Builders

For more than 30 years, Tilghman Builders has helped homeowners realize their dreams. The contractors offer anything from additions, bathroom remodels, built-ins, garages, kitchens, patio, deck, sunrooms and more! Tilghman Builders is proud to offer Bucks County and Montgomery County residents with full service designs and remodels in order to have the space of one’s dreams. They listen to each customer’s vision and create living areas that are built to reflect their individual lifestyle and personality. Tilghman Builders clients are always delighted with their work and recommend them to their family and friends.



For more information visit http://tilghmanbuilders.com/.