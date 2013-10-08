Tilghman Builders, Inc. Now Offering Historic Restorations

Churchville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Tilghman Builders, Inc., a leading renovation company in Bucks County, is pleased to announce they are now offering historic restorations for all residential and commercial buildings. Historic restorations take experience, knowledge, and patience. Tilghman Builders, Inc. will work closely with the owners to achieve to most beautiful restoration possible.



Restoring a historical building back to its original state can be a very time consuming and costly project but it will be well worth it in the end. There is often a lot of research that goes into a historical restoration. Depending on how original the homeowner wants the restoration to be, items such as colors, materials, and style needs to be thoroughly researched. Using an experienced contract can save time and money.



Often times, an experienced contractor has worked on similar buildings from the same time period in the area and can offer advice throughout the entire restoration process. Historical restorations can also be very fragile at points throughout the renovation process and the homeowners need a contractor with experience. There may be a lot of removing old paint to bring floors or stairs back to their original appearance. Many historical buildings have very intricate details and Tilghman Builders, Inc. has the proper tools for every aspect of the job. Historical buildings are usually made out of stone or brick that needs to be restored as well and brought back to its original beauty. If the restoration is done improperly, it can ruin the building and it can end up costing the homeowners a lot of wasted time and money.



For a highly recommended construction company in Abington, contact Tilghman Builders, Inc. for a free estimate on a historical restoration project. They can be trusted with every aspect of the project and will guarantee the building will be brought back to its original state. This will increase the value of the property for the current and future owners.



About Tilghman Builders

For more than 30 years, Tilghman Builders has helped homeowners realize their dreams. The contractors offer anything from additions, bathroom remodels, built-ins, garages, kitchens, patio, deck, sunrooms and more! Tilghman Builders is proud to offer Bucks County and Montgomery County residents with full service designs and remodels in order to have the space of one’s dreams. They listen to each customer’s vision and create living areas that are built to reflect their individual lifestyle and personality. Tilghman Builders clients are always delighted with their work and recommend them to their family and friends.



For more information visit http://tilghmanbuilders.com/.