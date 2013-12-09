Tilghman Builders, Inc. Now Offering Sunroom Additions to Any Home This Upcoming Winter

Churchville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Tilghman Builders, Inc. is pleased to announce that they are now offering sunroom additions to any residential home this upcoming winter 2013. A sunroom not only adds value to the current homeowners, but also increases its resale value for the future.



A sunroom, also referred to as a Florida room or sun porch, is a room that has been added onto a home and has many large windows that allows for views of the landscaping and surrounding area. As the name indicates, a sunroom lets in a lot of natural sunlight and can provide a good amount of solar heat in the winter. Sunrooms are highly desirable and will not only add square footage to a home, but it’s a room that can be enjoyed during every season.



The professionals from Tilghman Builders, Inc. also suggest adding shades that can be used only in the summer to block out the sun during the hot summer days. Sunrooms are a great source for heat in the winter and often times do not need any additional heating source. The same is true in the summer. However, homeowners like to keep rooms cooler in the summer for optimal comfort. Small roller shades can be installed and only pulled down when needed to block the sun in the summer. This will allow the room to stay cool and enjoyed throughout the evening. Sunrooms are very bright and airy and add a very nice feel to any home. They can be used for anything the homeowners would like, such as a breakfast room, lounge area, or TV room.



Contact Tilghman Builders, Inc. today for a free estimate on a sunroom addition for the home. With winter arriving on the east coast, a sunroom will allow homeowners to enjoy a room full of warm air and sunshine.



About Tilghman Builders

For more than 30 years, Tilghman Builders has helped homeowners realize their dreams. The contractors offer anything from additions, bathroom remodels, built-ins, garages, kitchens, patio, deck, sunrooms and more! Tilghman Builders is proud to offer Bucks County and Montgomery County residents with full service designs and remodels in order to have the space of one’s dreams. They listen to each customer’s vision and create living areas that are built to reflect their individual lifestyle and personality. Tilghman Builders clients are always delighted with their work and recommend them to their family and friends.



For more information visit http://tilghmanbuilders.com/.