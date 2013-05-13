Tilghman Builders, Inc. Now Offers Suggested Vendors for Any Home Remodeling Project Such as Additions

Churchville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- When it comes to having an addition built onto one’s Bucks County or Montgomery County home, there are many different types to choose from. Whatever goal a person has in mind, the professionals from Tilghman Builders will be able to help design and provide a rough estimate on the home remodeling project. If it is a kitchen, master bathroom, master suite, garage, sunroom, laundry room, or in-law suite, a person will be able to consult with the contractors from Tilghman Builders on choosing what will be the best use of the space that is available.



In some instances, families outgrow their home, whether they are expecting to start a family, or the in laws are moving in, making additions a great investment. Additions are one of Tilghman Builders main areas of focus, and they have provided quality homes in Doylestown, Newtown, and other areas in Montgomery County. Depending on the type of addition that a person is putting on, Tilghman can recommend their vast selection of vendors who they have done previous projects with. They include appliances, cabinets, tiles, flooring, which can all be for kitchen additions as well as bathroom additions where they have shower doors and plumbing fixture suggested vendors.



No matter what the reasoning may be, these contractors of Bucks County will design a beautiful addition with all of the architectural detail that is wanted in the space. Whether it is a newer development or older home, Tilghman Builders has been able to build new additions that match the home’s old charm. So, don’t worry about all the details, they will be able to work with homeowners as well as their trusted vendors to complete the inside space as well.



About Tilghman Builders

For more than 30 years, Tilghman Builders has helped homeowners realize their dreams. The contractors offer anything from additions, bathroom remodels, built-ins, garages, kitchens, patio, deck, sunrooms and more! Tilghman Builders is proud to offer Bucks County and Montgomery County residents with full service designs and remodels in order to have the space of one’s dreams. They listen to each customer’s vision and create living areas that are built to reflect their individual lifestyle and personality. Tilghman Builders clients are always delighted with their work and recommend them to their family and friends.



For more information visit http://tilghmanbuilders.com/