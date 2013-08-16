Tilghman Builders, Inc. Now Using Three Step Design and Building Approach

Churchville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Tilghman Builders, Inc. have been designing, building, and upgrading homes for over three decades. In that time, the professionals at Tilghman Builders have learned a lot about keeping their customers happy from the start of a project through the finish. New homes, additions, and upgrades represent both an exciting and stressful time for homeowners. Thankfully, Tilghman Builders are able to keep their customers calm throughout the construction process. Unexpected events are bound to occur during a construction project. However, Tilghman Builders have now developed a unique three step approach to help ensure a seamless project.



When a customer is looking for a full service construction company in Abington, they should look no further than Tilghman Builders. When customers choose Tilghman Builders, they know what to expect from the start. Tilghman Builders take pride in their ability to provide some of the most accurate quotes in the industry. In fact, Tilghman Builders will provide a rough estimate of costs prior to the beginning of a project. The original figure will be within 5% of the final costs. The way Tilghman Builders is able to keep costs so close to the original rough estimate is through their unique three step process and constant communication.



The first step utilized by Tilghman Builders relates to visiting a property and assessing the costs. In the first step, customers will also receive a preliminary estimate of costs. After a rough estimate has been agreed upon, final plans are drawn up and a preliminary sketch is offered to the customer. From there, customers go over a final pricing disclosure form and construction begins. Whether someone is looking for additions in Huntingdon Valley or a new kitchen, Tilghman Builders are ready to help. To hear more about the company as well as the services that they offer please call 215-720-1923 or visit their website.



About Tilghman Builders

For more than 30 years, Tilghman Builders has helped homeowners realize their dreams. The contractors offer anything from additions, bathroom remodels, built-ins, garages, kitchens, patio, deck, sunrooms and more! Tilghman Builders is proud to offer Bucks County and Montgomery County residents with full service designs and remodels in order to have the space of one’s dreams. They listen to each customer’s vision and create living areas that are built to reflect their individual lifestyle and personality. Tilghman Builders clients are always delighted with their work and recommend them to their family and friends.



For more information visit http://tilghmanbuilders.com/