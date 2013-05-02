Till I Grow: Compelling Memoir Depicts Mother's Tenacious Grip on Life Blighted by Breast Cancer

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Just like millions of women in America, Rayshawn McAuley was single-handedly raising three children. However, when life’s direction took a sudden turn with the diagnosis of breast cancer, McAuley quickly realized that uncertainly and immense struggle lay ahead. Having developed a unique set of coping mechanisms that beat the disease and afforded a new lease of life, McAuley is now out on mission to share her story with the world.



‘Till I Grow’ is that story. Bold, emotional and full of hope; McAuley’s journey is set to inspire thousands who are seeking solace in their own lives.



Synopsis:



Sheer survival takes center stage, within this compelling story of a breast cancer survivor. TILL I GROW involves ways in which the reader will garner the strength in overcoming hurdles by the use of exuberant tenacity. Far-fetched aspirations were sought, as Rayshawn McAuley zeroed in on matters of the heart.



Till I Grow, describes the uncanny measures Rayshawn took in refusing to give up. While holding her life-saving arm around her three children, she used the other in the battle of a lifetime.



Humorous moments are highlighted in remembrance of early childhood, teen, and adult years, through the eyes of the author. What quickened this woman to continue without wavering? The answer lay in allowing the process, of forgiving past hurts, living, loving, and laughing out loud!



As the author explains, the ability to overcome life-threatening odds lives within everyone.



“If I can survive such a life-altering experience, as a single mom with three children, others can breakthrough uncertainties as well. While those in need experience a cocktail of emotions, strength and determination always prevail,” says McAuley.



She continues, “Everyone has something to live for and this alone carries the strength that will eventually heal you. I’m grateful for the experiences I went through as I came out the other side more appreciative, more loving and truly aware of life’s fragility. I hope to instil these values in others.”



Critics are expected to give the book rave reviews when it is released this summer. With launch hype growing, McAuley has recently announced that she is developing a stage play to act a prequel to her book.



“It’s called ‘Sweet O’l Mama’ and tells the story of my early life. It’s being developed for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and is more about raising the profile of the disease than about me. As a survivor, I want to do anything I can to contribute to this great cause. Millions of women around the world are needlessly dying every year and, even though it’s one of the most visible cancers in society, few will discuss breast cancer with an open dialogue,” she adds.



With her book, play and heaps of passion, McAuley’s work is poised to bring new light to the lives of people everywhere.



‘Till I Grow’ is due for release in June of 2013, available from Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com and Outskirtspress.com



About the Author: Ms. Rayshawn McAuley

As a native New Yorker, Ms. Rayshawn McAuley, has shown forth in more ways than one, of how anything is possible! She's held her family values in high esteem, despite having to deal with dysfunction early on in life. Though never completely submerging, nor tarrying in unhappiness, while keeping her eyes on the prize! Rayshawn is known for staying the courses,especially for something worth believing it. By realizing there's no momentum in giving up, she welcomes a challenge in which to shape, grow, and nurture her garden of life. She has two beautiful daughters , and a loving son. Rayshawn had worked for almost twenty years as a nursing assistant, and the most recent years she enjoyed taking care of disabled adults.



She's dabbled in playwriting, poetry, and has bid adoure to the health care field, to expand on a bright future as an up and coming author/national speaker. Through her lifes experiences, to empower, motivate, and inspire. She has raised a trio of bright, well versed youngsters to be a beacon of light in our future world. Rayshawn and her family currently reside in the USA.