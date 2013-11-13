Tilly's Toy Box Presents Their Useful and Educative Toys

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- In this age of technology, children hardly get the time to do something artistic and creative which can stimulate their brains. On the contrary, they remain engaged with computer games and Smartphones for the most part of the day. Tilly’s Toy Box comes with various types of educational toys which are fun to play with and even help children to develop creative ideas. These toys constantly help children to learn through play and interaction assisting them in quick development of their senses. The company offers different types of brainbox games and quality wooden toys which can be a perfect gift for any occasion. Research has already proven that children playing with toys tend to develop logic and new skills faster than those who do get to play with toys.



Tilly’s Toy Box is a company that provides customers with value for money toys for their children. The educational games offered by the company like Animal Skittles, Alphabet Lotto, Bus Stop, etc are excellent games for young children specifically designed to keep them engaged and educate them in a playful manner. The online portal of the company allows customers to choose from different categories of games and also the most popular brands. Customers can choose the toys for toddlers that feature some of the most interesting and exciting toys. Most of the toys offered by the company are available at a reasonable price and the items are delivered at the doorstep within four to seven days. The wooden jigsaws prove to be extremely popular among children of nearly all ages with their wonderful designs and colourful patterns. These jigsaws are made of wood so as to make sure that they do not break through accidental drops or slips.



The maths games along with the wooden puzzles promises to keep children engaged for hours while offering parents an opportunity to carry on with their daily chores. On top of that, customers can also buy gift certificates for different occasions from the website of the company. The gift certificates are mailed to the recipient without the need to worry about anything. Most of the toys offered by the company are bright and colourful which come in several textures, shapes and introduce children to a new world. It also serves as the foundation towards their development. Various sale items are also available and customers get the opportunity to buy these items at reduced prices as compared to the original price. Whether the child is a toddler or infant, Tilly’s Toy Box has all types of toys suitable for different age groups.



About Tilly’s Toy Box

URL: www.tillystoybox.co.uk



Tilly’s Toy Box is a UK based company which specializes in different types of toys for children up to the age of eight years. All the toys available have been specifically designed to educate and stimulate the brains of young children.



Media Contact

Company : Tilly’s Toy Box

Address : United Kingdom

Phone : 646.385.7354

Website : http://www.tillystoybox.co.uk/