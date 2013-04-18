Tilth Beauty Skin Care Line Selected by Lion'esque Style Curators

Monroe, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Vargas Cosmetics, Inc. announced that its naturally based skin care collection, Tilth Beauty, has been selected for inclusion in the Lion’esque Style curated marketplace. The New York-based Lion’esque showcases only the hottest emerging trends in fashion and beauty. Cleansing, rejuvenating, and anti-aging facial skin care products featuring the Tilth Beauty brand name are now included in this collection.



Lion’esque searches for the hottest products from emerging brands and curates them on a single website. Consumers go to one place to learn about the latest trends and find products that keep them in vogue.



Known for using botanical and natural substances that are scientifically proven effective, the discerning approach of the skin care brand aligns well with the style curator. Facial serums include myrtle leaf extract, which energizes cells, reduces appearance of wrinkles, and protects against skin degeneration and active substances harvested from the sea. These products are paraben, sulfate, and phthalate-free and do not contain silicones, petroleum, gluten, artificial coloring, or synthetic fragrances.



In addition to facial serums, the collection highlighted by Lion’esque includes moisture creams, skin cleansers, serums, toners, exfoliator, peptide mist, and body lotion. Product descriptions educate consumers about ingredients and provide suggested uses.



Lion’esque CEO and Founder Melissa Gonzales is considered a trend expert and voice for emerging brands. When asked to comment on the selection of the Tilth Beauty skin care line for inclusion in the Lion’esque collection, she stated, “we are thrilled to be able to introduce you to Tilth Beauty! We have a feeling that whatever your skin needs, Tilth Beauty will become your new go-to line to keep your skin looking and feeling young, healthy, smooth, and bright for years to come.” And “The Berry Extract Toner, a potent combination of anti-oxidant, collagen-protecting, clogged-pore fighting, vitamin-rich fruit extracts, gets it blue hue from actual blueberries, not Blue No 1 food coloring like 99% of other blue-hued toners. And after three days, we swear our skin looked completely different”.



About Vargas Cosmetics, Inc.

Vargas Cosmetics, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of premium quality, high-performing, naturally based skin care products that do not contain parabens, phthalates, sulfates, petroleum-based products, silicones, synthetic fragrances, GMOs, animal/dairy-derived products, artificial colors or gluten. The company is owned and founded by Anthony Vargas, a Skin Care Scientist and Innovator who worked in research and development for nearly three decades at Elizabeth Arden and Avon Products prior to launching Vargas Cosmetics and the high performance, safe and effective skin care line, Tilth Beauty.



Tilth Beauty products range from anti aging creams to rejuvenating mists. For more information and a complete product listing, please visit www.TilthBeauty.com.