Tim Allen Features 24 Murano Grande Condos for Sale on MuranoGrande.com

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Tim Allen, a leading expert on luxury South Florida condos, is featuring 24 available Murano Grande residences on MuranoGrande.com, a leading source on the popular and acclaimed condo.



The extensive inventory of Murano Grande Condos for Sale consists largely of two bedroom units, as well as several exclusive three and four bedroom penthouses. A wide variety of floor plans, styles, and layouts are represented, giving homebuyers considerable flexibility.



The list includes the price, square footage, and bedroom/bathroom number of each property; clicking any individual unit will lead to an informative profile that includes a photo gallery, specification, a detailed description, and more.



Furthermore, the listing is regularly updated to reflect recent closings, price changes, and other relevant developments. This provides optimal reliability to homebuyers, who are often from outside of South Florida and thus lack direct access to the market.



Additionally, the site's real estate blog provides information on a variety of topics related to the Murano Grande, including detailed highlights of many of the listed condos. At prices ranging from no less than $1.15 million, to as much as $12.9 million, these represent some of the most valuable residences in the city.



Located in the South of Fifth region of South Beach, the Murano Grande consists of three interconnected condo towers and a total of 270 units, offering a wide selection of high-class amenities. The condominium has been cited as one of the most luxurious in the region, and has subsequently won many plaudits in real estate and travel periodicals.



Additionally, the condo enjoys an esteemed waterfront location in one of the most vibrant coastal communities in Florida.



About Tim Allen

Tim Allen serves as owner and broker of record to Blackstone International Realty, LLC ("Blackstone"), where he specializes in luxury real estate service.