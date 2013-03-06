Tim Allen Launches ICONinSouthBeach.com for South Beach Condo Enthusiasts

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- South Florida real estate broker Tim Allen has launched http://www.IconinSouthBeach.com, a website specifically designed for those interested in the ICON South Beach condos. The website provides a comprehensive guide to the well-known luxury condominium and is intended to serve prospective buyers and sellers, as well as condo enthusiasts.



ICONinSouthBeach.com provides live listings of all ICON South Beach Condos for Sale and rent, as well as a complete list of building amenities, floor plans, recent sales data, and other relevant information. These listings are regularly updated and maintained for maximum accuracy. Owners who wonder “What’s my condo worth” can research Icon South Beach condo prices in the site’s 24 month sales history and compare interior amenities by looking through MLS pictures of closed sales and other data.



Additionally, the site’s real estate blog provides information on a variety of topics related to the ICON, including the condominium’s pet policy, rental policy and other rules and regulations of building’s condominium association.



About Icon South Beach

The ICON South Beach is located at 450 Alton Road, in the acclaimed South of Fifth region of South Beach, which is well-known for its selection of award-winning restaurants and lounges, and for its wide array of luxury boutiques. Designed by Philippe Starck and developed by Jorge Perez, it has 290 residences and is known for its tasteful design and high-class amenities. The condominium has been cited as one of the most luxurious in the region, and has subsequently won many plaudits in real estate and travel periodicals.



Tim Allen is a graduate of the prestigious Cranbrook Schools, holds an undergraduate degree in Real Estate Finance (Business) from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, and studied law Michigan State University College of Law. He serves as counsel to real estate developers, construction companies, and a variety of real estate clients, including both individuals and small businesses. He also serves as owner, broker of record and general counsel to Blackstone International Realty, LLC (“Blackstone”), where he guides company real estate agents, and select clients, through the process of closing real estate deals that encounter significant conflicts, title issues or other impediments to real estate transactions. Before an attorney / client relationship is created, potential clients of Mr. Allen must sign a legal services agreement that includes a conflict of interest waiver in compliance with Florida Bar ethics regulations.