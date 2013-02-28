Tim Allen Launches MuranoGrande.com a Comprehensive Guide to This South of Fifth Condo

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- South Florida real estate broker Tim Allen, has launched MuranoGrande.com, a website that provides a comprehensive guide to this well-known luxury condominium. The professionally-designed website is intended to provide wide-ranging resources and information for those interested in buying, selling, or renting a residence at the Murano Grande.



Users can find live listings of all Murano Grande Condos for Sale and rent, as well as a complete list of building amenities, floor plans, recent sales data, and other relevant information. These listings are regularly updated and maintained for maximum accuracy.



Additionally, the site’s real estate blog provides information on a variety of topics related to the Murano Grande, including the condominium’s pet policy, rental policy and other rules and regulations of building’s condominium association.



The Murano Grande is located in the exclusive South of Fifth region of South Beach, which is well-known for its selection of award-winning restaurants and lounges and for its wide array of luxury boutiques. The Murano Grande, which consists of three condo towers, contains a total of 270 units and is well-regarded for its wide selection of high-class amenities. The condominium has been cited as one of the most luxurious in the region, and has subsequently won many plaudits in real estate and travel periodicals.



Tim Allen is a graduate of the prestigious Cranbrook Schools, holds an undergraduate degree in Real Estate Finance (Business) from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and a law degree Michigan State University College of Law. He serves as counsel to real estate developers, construction companies, and a variety of real estate clients, including both individuals and small businesses. He also serves as owner, broker of record and general counsel to Blackstone International Realty, LLC (“Blackstone”), where he guides company real estate agents, and select clients who sign the appropriate retainer documents, through the process of closing real estate deals that encounter significant conflicts, title issues or other impediments to real estate transactions.