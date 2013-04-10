Tim Allen Launches New Website: ICONinSouthBeach.com

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Tim Allen, a South Florida real estate broker, has launched a website specifically designed for those interested in the ICON South Beach: www.IconinSouthBeach.com. The professionally-designed website includes provides a comprehensive guide to the well-known luxury condominium, and is intended to serve both prospective buyers and condo enthusiasts as a whole.



http://ICONinSouthBeach.com provides an up-to-date listing of all ICON South Beach Condo for Sale and rent, as well as a complete list of building amenities, floor plans, recent sales data, and other relevant information. These listings are regularly updated and maintained for maximum accuracy.



Additionally, the site’s real estate blog provides information on a variety of topics related to the ICON, including the condominium’s pet policy, rental policy and other rules and regulations of building’s condominium association.



The ICON South Beach is located on Alton Road, in the South of Fifth region of South Beach, which is well-known for its selection of award-winning restaurants and lounges, and for its wide array of luxury boutiques. Designed by Philippe Starck and developed by Jorge Perez, it has 290 residences and is known or its wide selection of high-class amenities. The condominium has been cited as one of the most luxurious in the region, and has subsequently won many plaudits in real estate and travel periodicals.



About Tim Allen

Tim Allen is a graduate of the prestigious Cranbrook Schools, holds an undergraduate degree in Real Estate Finance (Business) from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, and studied law Michigan State University College of Law. He serves as counsel to real estate developers, construction companies, and a variety of real estate clients, including both individuals and small businesses. He also serves as owner, broker of record and general counsel to Blackstone International Realty, LLC (“Blackstone”), where he guides company real estate agents, and select clients, through the process of closing real estate deals that encounter significant conflicts, title issues or other impediments to real estate transactions.