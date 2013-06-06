Tim Allen Promotes Murano Grande Amenities

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Tim Allen, a South Florida real estate broker, has been promoting the amenities and fine living opportunities available at the Murano Grande, one of the South Florida’s most prominent luxury condominiums.



The Murano Grande’s offerings are well-known among real estate circles and luxury homebuyers, and are a major component of its popularity. In terms of design, they include a 2-story grand lobby designed by the critically-acclaimed Rockwell Group, and opulent features such custom millwork, marble appointments, lavish area rugs, and modernist aesthetics.



Amenities serving residents and their guests include a dual level fitness center that provides wide-range of wellness options, a world-class spa offering luxury-class treatments, 700 feet of prime bayfront, and a four-acre open space that includes an infinity swimming pool and spacious pool deck.



The Murano Grande’s 270 residences, which span three interconnected towers, range from 1,400 to 3,990 square feet. Condo Amenities include marble bathrooms, semi-private elevator foyers, granite countertops, walk-in kitchens, gourmet kitchens stocked with name-brand appliances, marble floors, and designer installments. They also offer unobstructed views of the city and ocean through large floor-to-ceiling windows and sizeable balconies.



The Murano Grande, built in 2003 by the prominent Related Group of Florida, is located in the South of Fifth region of South Beach, which is well-known for its selection of award-winning restaurants and lounges, and for its wide array of luxury boutiques. The condominium has been cited as one of the most luxurious in the region, and has subsequently won many plaudits in real estate and travel periodicals.



About Tim Allen

Tim Allen is a graduate of the prestigious Cranbrook Schools, holds an undergraduate degree in Real Estate Finance (Business) from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, and studied law Michigan State University College of Law. He serves as counsel to real estate developers, construction companies, and a variety of real estate clients, including both individuals and small businesses. He also serves as owner, broker of record and general counsel to Blackstone International Realty, LLC (“Blackstone”), where he guides company real estate agents, and select clients, through the process of closing real estate deals that encounter significant conflicts, title issues or other impediments to real estate transactions.