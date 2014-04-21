Tim Floyd of Trilogiq USA Was Guest on Pcdata USA Sponsored Manufacturing Revival Radio

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Pcdata USA sponsored Manufacturing Revival Radio, a weekly podcast about the resurgence of American manufacturing, interviewed special guest Tim Floyd National Sales Director Material Handling Specialist for Trilogiq USA. Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood hosts of the radio program interviewed the material handling leader. Pcdata USA hosted the show during the second day of MODEX 2014; the company is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation.



Floyd noted, “Our market is anybody that manufactures. We are diversified. I come from an automotive background. Trilogiq has about 30 percent automotive so we are very involved in that; we also are involved in aerospace, heavy trucks, and appliance. We look to diversify as much as possible. But if a company is bringing a group of components to an assembly area, we want to help you do that more efficiently. If you are at a manufacturing environment, there are two key things we are looking for. That is safety and efficiency.”



The hosts interviewed thought leaders and innovators who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible with manufacturing in the 21st Century — both in the U.S. and around the globe. Manufacturing.net is a syndication partner of Manufacturing Revival Radio. Pcdata USA is proud to have industry experts to discuss these topics and critical issues.



To listen to the entire podcast, go to: http://manufacturing-revival.com/tim-floyd-modex/.



Pcdata USA pick-to-light systems are part of a lean processes, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick-to-Light systems. Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatausa.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974