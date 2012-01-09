Tim Wilson Distinguishes Himself As an IT Professional With the Achievement of MCITP Certification

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2012 -- Certification in the Information Technology (IT) field is a way for IT professionals to demonstrate their expertise in any given area. Tim Wilson at XCEL can now feel proud that he has achieved his Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MCITP) certification.



Mr. Wilson joined the XCEL IT team in June of 2011. He had already gained numerous certifications prior to being hired as one of XCEL's IT Analysts including Network+, Security+, SonicWALL CSSA and MCTS: Server 2008 Network Infrastructure designations. All the while, he had his eyes on the more advanced MCITP certification.



Certification helps validate an IT Professional's proficiency in the IT industry. As Mr. Wilson recommends solutions to XCEL clients, he can now speak with authority as he partners with them in developing solutions that will fit their business needs. Now that he has earned the MCITP certification, he can add MCITP to his resume, as well as marketing collateral -- an asset that verifies that he has a wide arena of skills necessary to perform a particular job role in the IT world.



According to Mr. Wilson, "Earning the MCITP was much harder to achieve than some of my other certifications, but I did it. I can now feel confident that I have the knowledge needed to work with an XCEL client's network and offer up the best solutions that will fit their needs. I want our clients to feel comfortable with my knowledge, and achieving the MCITP certification will give them a sense of confidence that I do know what I'm doing."



Even though XCEL's senior level IT analysts have many certifications that demonstrate their proficiency, that is only the beginning in making sure that their clients receive the best IT support in Calgary and the surrounding area. Coupled with the technical expertise to realize and develop technology goals is each individual's goal to provide XCEL clients with superior customer service.



About the Company:

XCEL Professional Services is a Calgary-based IT Service Provider established in 2009. With a focus on IT Security for the SMB Market, XCEL has certified analysts on staff who care about the security and efficient operation of client networks. XCEL currently serves over 20 small to mid-sized businesses in the Calgary area, Saskatchewan, Central Alberta, British Columbia, and North Africa. Core services are IT Security, IT Projects (design, management, implementation, migration), and Managed IT Services (day-to-day computer and network support and maintenance).



Do you have questions about XCEL? Feel free to email us at info@xpsl.ca.