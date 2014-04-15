Timber Supplier Austim Announces New Selection of Limited-Time Specials

Landsdale, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Seeking to clear room for new inventory in its gigantic, 16,000 square meter warehouse, Perth area timber supplier Austim has announced a new set of special offers on its products. Woodworkers can find discounts of up to 50 percent on beautiful sawn sheoak in various lengths, making for prices well below those available anywhere else in the region. The company has also slashed prices on treated decking of various kinds, including some from the popular Trex Enhance line of products that have been discounted 40 percent from previous levels.



As timber and related products are often traded in a fashion similar to that employed for outright commodities, deep discounts on such items are relatively rare. Austim's high level of business and secure market position allow it to offer its customers lower prices than most distributors, including such remarkably low ones as are available during the present promotion. This event therefore represents a rare opportunity for those needing timber, decking and similar products to save substantial amounts of money on these purchases.



"We've built up an incredible base of loyal customers during our thirty years in business," company president Mike Rowney said, "and we're dedicated to preserving the selection, pricing and service that made Austim stand out when my father founded it all those years ago." One of the Perth area's largest suppliers of timber and treated wood, Austim serves customers ranging from commercial contractors to homeowners and hobbyist woodworkers. Its unmatched selection of timber is complemented by a wide range of hardware and other accessories which was added recently in an effort to better serve its customers.



"Those looking for flooring in Perth should put Austim on the tops of their lists," Rowney continued, "because our incredible selection and prices make us the best choice. We pride ourselves on ensuring that the buying experience as pleasant as possible, too, focusing on making it easy for our customers to select and pick up their purchases." With its Landsdale location being designed for ease of access for vehicles of all sorts, buying timber and flooring at Austim is an especially trouble-free process. The company's experienced, knowledgeable employees are also ready to help any potential customers pick out exactly the right sort of wood for their projects, whether that might be merbau timber or treated pine for structural uses. Already popular with area timber buyers, its current set of specials will run until supplies are exhausted.



About Austim

For nearly thirty years, Austim has supplied a wide selection of top-quality timber and related products to customers of all sorts in the Perth area. Founded by a timber-industry veteran, the family-owned company is one of the largest and longest-running of its sort in the region.