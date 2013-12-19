Timberlake Truss Works Delivers Custom Wood Trusses in Oklahoma

Helena, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Timberlake Truss Works is providing both homebuilders and contractors with structurally sound and customized trusses for any home. All trusses are made from the choicest lumbers so that they provide incredible support. Many people overlook trusses in a home design, but the structure cannot be overlooked at any point, and neither the quality.



One of the most important things to take into account when building or re-modelling a house is to use quality trusses within the structure. In the past, homes were built with rafters, which are a pair of rectangular lumbers that serve as support for the roof. Nowadays, trusses have replaced rafters because trusses are less expensive.



The main reason for quality trusses making a big difference in a house is safety. Roof trusses are the units that will provide the roof with enough strength to support it. Homebuilders want the highest quality trusses for personal safety.



The trusses at Timberlake Truss Works are engineered and designed on computers for precision and accurate design. This makes quality trusses better optimized than other types of trusses. The automated design calculates just the perfect angles and size of the woods involved so that everything is perfect regarding the strength needed to serve its purpose.



When investing in a truss for a house, a person must also consider the cost benefit analysis of investing in quality trusses. First of all, quality trusses will last much longer and in the long run they might actually turn out to be more economical than low quality trusses. A house can increase in value if it was constructed with the best materials available. Quality trusses will add to the price of the house when the owner wishes to sell it. So quality trusses can be viewed as an investment rather than as an expense.



Using Timberlake trusses can be the difference between a sound structure and a low quality house. Trusses are necessary for the overall support of the home, so homebuilders cannot compromise on quality.



Timberlake’s process is completely customizable for all projects and designs. With delivery included, it’s easier than ever to order high quality trusses for any structure and wait for them to be delivered on site.



About Timberlake Truss Works

Timberlake Truss Works is a local Oklahoma truss company creating trusses for any and every structure. Timberlake specializes in quality truss design and manufacturing. Everything is completely customized for the project with the use of precise computers. The team always selects the choicest lumber for structural soundness and functionality. Timberlake Truss Works is a family business, and when you do business with us, you’re always family.



Contact:

12177 State Hwy 58

Helena, OK 73741

580-852-3660

URL: http://www.timberlaketrussworks.com/