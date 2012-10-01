TimberTown Austin Launches Redesigned TimberTownAustin.com Website

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- TimberTown Austin has just unveiled their fully redesigned TimberTownAustin.com website to better showcase their products, provide greater user-friendly navigation as well as detailed product and project information. The lumber Austin specialists are Texas’ #1 source for outdoor living lumber and building materials.



For homeowners, builders and general contractors, creating the ideal outdoor environment for the home requires a combination of quality materials and support that can feed boundless design concepts within budget. In order to better showcase these attributes, TimberTown Austin has just unveiled their newly redesigned TimberTownAustin.com website.



“Homeowners, builders and contractors visiting our website have similar goals in mind, but see things from different perspectives,” said TimberTown Austin Owner Steve Anthony. ”Our redesigned website showcases both the aesthetic beauty, design possibilities and practical applications of our products so that each of these groups can make value decisions that do not constrain design, durability, use or efficient construction possibilities.”



While TimberTown has provided outdoor living lumber and building materials to the greater Austin, Texas and surrounding areas for many years, their 2012 partnership with Overseas Hardwoods Company (OHC) has greatly expanded the scope and variety of natural woods that TimberTown Austin can provide. As Austin hardwoods specialists, TimberTown stocks over one million board feet of Ipe, Tigerwood and Garapa.



The beauty, versatility, density, strength and hardness of these woods are showcased in all of their beauty, functionality and phenotype definitions on the redesigned website. Buyers will see the high-class appearance and fine texture in the golden-brown hues to deep reddish-brown colors of Tigerwood. The Austin Ipe decking provider’s redesigned website accurately shows the hardwood’s deep walnut brown, olive and mahogany-red color range as well as the uniform yellow-to-white-colored beauty of Garapa wood.



To insure quality at every level, their management team has developed personal relationships with their suppliers and travels to Brazil several times each year to buy from mills that follow responsible and legal harvesting practices. “We dictate how our suppliers package and ship, as well as inspect each container before and after arrival,” said Anthony.



Their softwoods selection includes the finest cedar, redwood and treated pine available for outdoor projects. In addition to their Architectural Douglas Fir, a variety of composites combine beauty, durability and low maintenance with a wide range of colors, grades and finishes.



Buyers will find a wide variety of deck rails and railing systems, the comprehensive Trex Elevation Deck Framing System, and an extensive line of hardware and fasteners for code-compliant installation. The website’s blog also provides articles that give the anatomy of woods as they pertain to use as building materials.



TimberTown Austin manufactures custom, high-performance products in their own manufacturing facility and showcases their products in their new 33,000 square-foot warehouse. http://timbertownaustin.com



About TimberTown Austin

TimberTown Austin is Central Texas’ # 1 source for the widest selection of quality outdoor living lumber and building materials at competitive prices. The partnership between TimberTown and OHC’s hardwood history brings homeowners, contractors and buyers the finest selection of hardwoods and softwoods including Cedar, Redwood, Treated Pine, Fir, Ipe, Tigerwood and Garapa. Exemplary, friendly customer service with excellent delivery programs and a fair return policy are the foundations of TimberTown Austin.