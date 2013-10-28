Time for a Change - 2014 Best Small Business to Start

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Anyone looking to get started on the Internet with a 2014 best small business to start has a long road ahead of them, particularly if they have never done it before. For them, there is Chris Farrell and his Create Your First Website by 3:45 this Afternoon site.



“For the beginner, there is nothing better than Farrell and his site,” said Sandy McQueen of McQueen at Home.



McQueen is a small business and at-home working guru. Her website gets multiple hits and has topics ranging from building affiliate marketing businesses to the perfect small business venture.



As part of her work, McQueen has given Farrell’s site a complete review and look over. She has checked every page, most of the videos and more for the best possible review on his program.



“I learned quite a bit. There is something there for anyone who is just starting from the absolute beginning with a small business,” said McQueen.



Farrell has a very extensive library of videos, forums and lots of other helpful information. McQueen goes into real detail about the entire site on her page.



“Visit to see more about what I learned. You may be pleasantly surprised,” said McQueen.



For a 2014 best small business to start , McQueen has more to say about Farrell and his program here . For other businesses, careers and reviews on similar topics, visit her website here .



For More Information

Sandy McQueen, site owner

Avon, IN 46123

317-839-1271

mcqueenathome@gmail.com

http://mcqueenathome.com/