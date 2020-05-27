Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market (Product Type - RF-modulated Light Sources With Phase Detectors, Range-gated Imagers, and Direct ToF Imagers; Application - AR & VR, Robotics & Drone, Machine Vision, 3D Imaging & Scanning, and Lidar; End-User Industry - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, and Aerospace &Defense): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025", the reported study estimated the market for time-of-flight (ToF) sensor will reach up to 7.07 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 18%, in the forecast period (2019-2025).



The Time-of-Flight, A Newly Emerging Electronic Perception Technology Enables a Large Variety of Present and Future Applications



Time-of-flight (ToF) sensors or commonly known as 3D depth sensors, measure the time it takes something to travel a distance through a medium. Normally, this is the measurement of the time elapsed between the emission of a wave pulse, its reflection off of an object, and its return to this sensor. Time-of-flight is the novel electronic technology used for depth sensing applications. It has mostly deployed for highly pinpoint distance mapping and 3D imaging technology. Ease of use, low latency, direct depth data with minimum post-processing, excellent integration, and high sensitivity make time-of-flight sensors the best solution for a varied range of applications.



Growing Demand For 3D Scanning Technology Driving the Industry



Time-of-flight is an extremely accurate distance mapping and 3D imaging technology. The time-of-flight 3D depth sensors emit a very short infrared light pulse and each pixel of the camera sensor measures the return time. This new 3D time-of-flight sensor technology provides accurate depth information at high frame rates in a low-cost solid-state camera. The additional third dimension is taking standard image processing and image understanding to an entirely new level.



It is opening up numerous new techniques in industrial inspection, automation, and logistics along with medical applications comprising human-computer interaction. The global time-of-flight sensor market is experiencing steady growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rapid expansion and developments in the manufacturing industry with machine vision and industrial automation along with increased demand for smart consumer electronics devices is anticipated to surge the demand of time-of-flight sensor globally.



Consumer Electronics Sector Anticipated to Exhibit Highest CAGR in Time-of-Flight Sensor Market



The technological developments and availability of smart features in consumer electronics devices are expected to upsurge the demand for consumer electronics devices in the coming years. The highly advanced time-of-flight sensors facilitate feature advancements in consumer electronics devices. Furthermore, advanced time-of-flight applications are majorly categorized into gesture and non-gesture applications. Thus, it impacts the growth of the time-of-flight sensor market in the current consequences.



In addition, a key trend that will prominently affect the time-of-flight sensor market in the coming years is the depth-sensing technologies to couple with edge artificial intelligence systems in the forecast period. This factor is estimated to boost the time-of-flight sensor market. With the availability of highly accurate, wide opening, and deep sensing technology with time-of-flight sensors, logistics operations can be further improved. Moreover, the depth-sensing technology when coupled with the power of edge AI can be used for harnessing large volumes of data that can be processed and modeled into particularly useful actionable insights. These factors are expected to gain traction in the coming times having a substantial impact approaching the time-of-flight sensor market. However, the extra costs associated with sensor solutions may hamper market growth.



Players Aiming for Top Position are Entering into Strategic Partnerships



The global time-of-flight sensor market is highly fragmented with several numbers of companies operating in the Time-of-Flight sensor market. Prominent players are presently focusing on virtual reality experience through drones providing cost-competitive products to the customers. Numerous key players are investing heavily in the research & development activities in order to develop and introduce products with advanced features into the time-of-flight sensor market.



Moreover, these players are progressively adopting growth strategies such as new product launches and developments, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and acquisitions to develop and introduce new technologies and products in the market. There are many start-ups that are flourishing in the market especially in the growing economies. Additionally, an increasing number of companies are forming strategic partnerships in order to gather increasing market share.



Upward Demand for Smartphones Will Lift the Demand for Time-of-Flight Sensor in the Asia Pacific



Europe holds the largest share in the market, due to the rapid technological developments, various investments, and supportive government policies in the European countries. However, the time-of-flight sensor market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to be driven by the consumer electronics and automotive verticals in the region. In the consumer electronics industry, Time-of-flight sensors are used in smartphones and tablets, cameras, computers, and wearable electronics. The demand for time-of-flight sensors is anticipated to upsurge with the increasing deployment of advanced cameras with depth sensing and 3D imaging capabilities in smartphones.



