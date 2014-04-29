Time to Explore the Divine: Breakout New Series Attracting Rave Reviews from Fantasy Fans

Lansing, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Since their initial publication in December of 2013, Allen J. Johnston’s three books in ‘The Divine Series’ have sold over 4,000 copies – and all without the help of a traditional publisher.



Telling a universal tale of a young man battling against an inevitable (and dangerous) destiny, the first three installments in the series have won the hearts of fantasy fans worldwide. Although the stories are strictly make-believe, Johnston believes the themes are universal.



“Don’t we all feel invincible at the age of twenty?” asks Johnston, who is currently hard at work on the anticipated fourth book in the series – to be released on October 27th, 2014. “We meet people who show us true friendship, and we experience true love in an instant – and of course, we all realize that life will never be as easy as we dreamed. Kade’s journey could be any man’s, except of course for the dragon…”



Un-putdown-able, electrifying and compelling, ‘The Divine Series’ has put Allen J. Johnston on the map as THE fantasy author to watch in 2014.



Official Synopses:

The Divine Apprentice

Kade looks up at his executioner with no fear or hate, watching . . .waiting. At six months old, he could hardly do much more as his grandfather agonizes over the task of taking the life of his only grandson.



Born with the rare ability to control the Divine, Kade has the potential to become one of the most powerful Chosen to ever exist. Taken from his parents, at the age of ten, by his grandfather, a Master Chosen, Kade is taught to harness the power of the Divine for good. After a decade of training, Kade learns the harsh reality of the dangerous world he is about to be thrust into, as his Master is brutally murdered right before his eyes. Kade soon realizes he is next.



With the help of a dragon, a species thought to have been a myth, and a feisty Essence Guardian, Kade must discover who – or what – is trying to eradicate his kind, before the Chosen are brought to extinction.



The Divine Path

When the spirit of Kade’s deceased master shows up in his bedroom, it can only mean one thing; Kade's part in the fight with Morg is not over. In fact . . . it has only just begun.



Having completed the task of informing the remaining Master Chosen about who has been hunting their kind, Kade believed that his part in this battle was over. Being only an apprentice, what more could he do?



Kade retreats to his parents’ home, hoping to have a chance at some peace and quiet while spending time with Darcienna. However, the appearance of his master's spirit plunges him, Darcienna and Rayden back into danger. He must race to rescue a Master Chosen from the clutches of the evil Morg. Not only does the Master Chosen’s life hang in the balance but a species of sentient spiders may be wiped out if Kade is not able to change the tide of battle. Will Kade's gift of unlimited Divine Power be enough to save so many that count on him for their survival?



The Divine Unleashed

While still struggling to control the Divine Power, Kade races to stay one step ahead of the Evil Master Chosen, Morg. With every heart pounding moment, he feels the man closing in on him as he desperately tries to understand what tangled web he has been drawn into.



After ten years of intense training, and one month of being on the run, Kade begins to realize that he is a pawn in a much larger plot. He quickly learns that the key to understanding what role he plays in this dangerous game of cat and mouse lies within the Arch of the Ancients. Unfortunately, the man who hunts him is also searching for the long lost doorway to the land of the dead.



The Apprentice Chosen embraces his fate with a vengeance and decides to turn the hunter into the hunted. With his gift of limitless Divine Power and his faithful dragon at his side, he plans his revenge…even if it means he must sacrifice his own life.



Since the release of the first three books, Johnston’s work has exploded in popularity and received dozens of rave reviews on Amazon.



“The characters and imaginary animals in this book are well described, and the story well plotted. The setting is exemplary, and very creative... this is a memorable page-turning adventure that will leave you breathless and wanting more. The fast pacing and descriptive imagery make me want to continue to read the books in this series!” wrote Howard Lipman.



“I don't read a lot of fantasy novels, but this book was given to me by a friend. I was completely drawn in by the middle of the first chapter. It's a cliché to say that I couldn't put it down, but I think I read the second half of the book in one sitting,” wrote Dr. Reddog E. Sina.



“It was a privilege to have been allowed to read this work before being released to the public. This is a New York Times best seller waiting to happen,” wrote Dr. Kenneth Poff.



Purchase Links

‘The Divine Apprentice’: http://amzn.to/1mFHHec

‘The Divine Path’: http://amzn.to/1mFI8oE

‘The Divine Unleashed’: http://amzn.to/1lLcWHF



Stay connected with Allen J. Johnston through social media on Facebook and Twitter or visit www.allenjjohnston.com.



About Allen Johnston

Allen Johnston is a resident in Lansing, MI. He has a wife that he loves living life with. They share four children that keep life interesting and on edge. He loves aviation and works as an Air Traffic Controller at the Capital City of Michigan. He is full of energy and attacks life with a vengeance. He lives by the motto that anything is possible. When considering learning to fly, he was told that it is not possible to receive a pilot's license in less than a month by his supervisor, who was also an instructor pilot. Needless to say, he proved that the impossible was, indeed, possible.