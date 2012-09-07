Time Trial Bikes from Eureka Cycles Will Become Popular Subject on Cycle Shop's New Blog

Mollington, Chester -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- Time trial bikes from Eureka Cycles have been growing in popularity in the weeks following the summer Olympic Games in London, and are sure to become a favourite subject on the new blog launched by Eureka Cycle Sports in Chester. The public’s newfound appreciation of time trial bikes also is linked to the success of Great Britain’s Paralympic cycling team members, who together won 15 medals when they were only halfway through the programme.



In part to celebrate the team, the Eureka Cycle Sports blog was launched recently on the cycle shop’s website and already is receiving thousands of hits each month. On the blog, visitors can read about upcoming events sponsored by Eureka Cycle Sports and about the cycle shop’s history. Visitors also can learn about new arrivals that meet the needs of every cycling enthusiast and can browse two full pages of time trial bikes on the website.



Visitors to the Eureka website can browse pages and pages of information about bikes, accessories, components and clothing, and triathletes can read through several pages dedicated just to them and their specific requirements. There is even a page devoted to unique Eureka Zipp Wheels. Zipp Wheels are meant for helping cyclists achieve their best time on any course.



The owners of Eureka Cycle Sports are cyclists themselves and enjoy all aspect of the sport. They ride on-road, off-road and compete in triathlons. The Eureka Cyclists Café, a legendary cyclists’ venue that has been the meeting place for pro riders, leisure cyclists and cycling clubs for more than 77 years, is part of the company, too.



“Whether you are an experienced racer or simply love cycling, we have the advice, service and products to suit your needs,” an article on the website points out.



The staff is also committed to giving expert advice in a friendly, honest environment. “If we don’t have it in stock we will get it for you,” an article on the site notes.



“If we don’t know the answer to your questions we will find them.”



