TimeLock: The World's First Unique Security App for iOS Releases

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- ProtectStar Inc. today releases its newest security app, TimeLock for iPhone and iPod touch. No one will have the idea that there is a highly secure and protected safe ingeniously hiding in an alarm clock. The app allows iDevice owners to securely store photos and videos, inside a data vault, where all contents are encrypted using powerful 256-bit AES algorithms.



Constantly worrying about the security of photo and video files in an iOS device is enough to drive people crazy, after all it is impossible to keep a constant close eye on all mobile devices to make sure it is not going in to the wrong hands. It is fair to say that almost every person has something in their iPhone, iPad or iPod touch that they would like to keep private, secure from other people. There has long been a need for an app that is not as obvious and effectively able to hide all the information that needs to remain hidden to be really secure.



The new TimeLock™ app is the most effective and unique security app available right now. It is not only a timeless clock with an alarm function, but also a high security vault for your personal photos and videos. The vault itself is completely invisible, hidden in the design of the clock.



This is truly an ingenious way of hiding information in plain sight by using the latest security technologies TimeLock™ keeps all pictures and videos militarily secure, because the entire contents of the vault is encrypted with the strong 256-bit AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) algorithm. The AES-256-bit encryption method is one of the safest in the world and is used, for example, for encrypting top secret documents in the military.



Users can easily set a four-digit passcode using the hours and minutes hands of the clock. Readable in both analog and digital format. After setting the personal passcode, the user needs to simply confirm it with the inconspicuous hands button in the center of the clock, to open the safe. The safe can be closed by simply shaking the Apple™ device. In case the Apple™ device is stolen, users do not need to worry about the protection of the photos and videos stored in TimeLock™ because the Self-destruction of TimeLock™ can be activated which will automatically delete all saved data in it after 5 incorrect passcode entries.



The universal app requires iOS 6 or higher and has been adapted to fit the new dimensions of the iPhone 5S, iPad Air as well as the new iPad mini with Retina display.



TimeLock is normally $1.99 (USD), but is free for the first week of its release and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Utilities category. Review copies are available on request.



For more information, please visit http://www.protectstar.com



Media Contact:

Nigel Donahue-Wolters

PR Manager

CorporatePR@protectstar.com

ProtectStar, Inc.

Press Center

444 Brickell Avenue

Suite 51103

Miami, FL 33131

USA

Phone: +1 305 328 5044

Fax : +1 305 967 6704